Shrewsbury resident who died had COVID 19

The person who died lived at the McCarthy and Stone Summerfield Place complex on Wenlock Road.

A spokesman for the nationwide company said the resident had underlying health issues.

“On Friday one of the residents at Summerfield Place tested positive for COVID-19. They had underlying health issues and sadly passed away at the weekend. We have offered our deepest condolences to the family. We’re not in a position to provide further details and the family have requested privacy at this time. We are providing full support to them and the other residents at the development.

She said the safety and wellbeing of residents was the company's absolute priority and it had been monitoring international and local developments very closely.

“Our residents choose us because they want to live in their own homes, and we support them to live independently. While we are not a care home, we are doing all we possibly can to ensure our residents and staff have the support and services they need during this period. We are very much aware of the potential vulnerability of our residents and are committed to taking every step within our power to minimise the risk of COVID-19. In addition, we are strongly promoting the advice and guidance issued by the government and Public Health England.”

