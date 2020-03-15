Market Drayton school closes as pupil suspected to have coronavirus

Hodnet Primary School is set to undergo a "precautionary deep clean" and is hoping to reopen on Thursday.

The school, which has about 150 pupils aged four to 11, told parents yesterday one of its student has a high temperature, a cough and has been advised by NHS clinicians to self-isolate.

A letter sent to parents said: "It has been brought to our attention today that a pupil from Hodnet Primary School is displaying possible symptoms of coronavirus and has been advised by 111 clinicians to self-isolate.

"The family are adhering to this advice and are closely monitoring the pupil for any changes.

"At the moment the child has a high temperature and a cough, other family members are also feeling unwell.

"The child was in school most of last week and was fit and well until being off school on Friday.

"As the child is not currently in hospital they are unlikely to be tested for coronavirus; it is important to remain calm and sensible and remember that this is not a confirmed case."

The school added that provisional arrangements for home-based learning have already been put in place and further information will be given as to when the deep clean is set to be completed.

A parent at the school who wishes to remain anonymous said they had already stopped their child from attending.

He said: "The virus itself doesn't come out for a few days so with that child being in school it's highly likely, if they do have it, it's already passed to other children already.

"While I appreciate cleanliness is very important, if it's already been passed on a deep clean won't stop it from spreading.

"It is concerning, we don't know where it's coming from or if it's in our area.

"I've got an elderly mother and although I might be fine it's about who it's being spread to.

"I've taken my child out of school already as I felt uneasy about other schools closing. They don't have underlying health conditions but you don't know exactly how any individual will react to it as well as who they may come in contact with."

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact headteacher Penny Lyall on head@hodnet.shropshire.sch.uk or Mrs O'Connor on admin@hodnet.shropshire.sch.uk

The school is also advising parents to refrain from using social media to express concerns in the hopes to avoid misinformation.

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to introduce new measures to fight against the disease in the light of 10 more deaths.

Mr Johnson will urge firms to join a ‘national effort’ to produce life-saving kit for the NHS.

He will also personally urge manufacturers to shift their production lines to build ventilators as the NHS prepares for a significant increase in cases of Covid-19.

And the Government is in talks with private hospitals about the possibility of taking over beds in a further sign of the pressures that will face the health service at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.