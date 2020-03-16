Coronavirus updates LIVE: Daily Government briefings announced as US bars shutdown

Boris Johnson or one of his senior ministers will hold daily press conferences to update the public on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister will address the media over the pandemic alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday.

It comes after the UK death toll reached 35 on Sunday.

The first of the daily briefings will come after the PM chairs a Cobra committee meeting expected to focus on plans to shield elderly and vulnerable citizens, household isolation and mass gatherings.

Over in the US, New York City and Los Angeles shut down bars, restaurants and other public places.

Key developments

Latest local test figures expected this afternoon although true figure likely to be far higher due to new advice to self-isolate.

The Prime Minister or a ‘senior’ minister will host a televised briefing each day while being joined by a revolving cast of medical and scientific experts, Downing Street has said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all but essential travel to 35 countries including China and the US.

