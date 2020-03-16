Advertising
Coronavirus updates LIVE: Daily Government briefings announced as US bars shutdown
Read all the latest updates from across the region, the UK and abroad as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
Boris Johnson or one of his senior ministers will hold daily press conferences to update the public on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister will address the media over the pandemic alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday.
It comes after the UK death toll reached 35 on Sunday.
More coronavirus stories:
- University Centre Shrewsbury shuts over coronavirus
- UK coronavirus deaths rise to 35 as elderly face four months of self-isolation
- Visitors asked to stop seeing loved ones at Shropshire care homes
- Shropshire school closes for deep clean as strict new powers planned
The first of the daily briefings will come after the PM chairs a Cobra committee meeting expected to focus on plans to shield elderly and vulnerable citizens, household isolation and mass gatherings.
Over in the US, New York City and Los Angeles shut down bars, restaurants and other public places.
Follow the latest updates below.
Advertising
Key developments
- Hodnet Primary School and University Centre Shrewsbury shut over fears students have caught Covid-19.
- The UK death toll rose to 35 on Sunday as 14 more coronavirus patients were confirmed to have died.
- Latest local test figures expected this afternoon although true figure likely to be far higher due to new advice to self-isolate.
- The Prime Minister or a ‘senior’ minister will host a televised briefing each day while being joined by a revolving cast of medical and scientific experts, Downing Street has said.
- The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all but essential travel to 35 countries including China and the US.
- New York City and Los Angeles shut down bars, restaurants and other public places.
Follow updates here:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.