Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Daily Government briefings announced as US bars shutdown

By Harry Leather | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

Read all the latest updates from across the region, the UK and abroad as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Boris Johnson and senior advisors will hold daily televised news briefings

Boris Johnson or one of his senior ministers will hold daily press conferences to update the public on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister will address the media over the pandemic alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday.

It comes after the UK death toll reached 35 on Sunday.

More coronavirus stories:

The first of the daily briefings will come after the PM chairs a Cobra committee meeting expected to focus on plans to shield elderly and vulnerable citizens, household isolation and mass gatherings.

Over in the US, New York City and Los Angeles shut down bars, restaurants and other public places.

Follow the latest updates below.

Advertising

Key developments

  • Hodnet Primary School and University Centre Shrewsbury shut over fears students have caught Covid-19.
  • The UK death toll rose to 35 on Sunday as 14 more coronavirus patients were confirmed to have died.
  • Latest local test figures expected this afternoon although true figure likely to be far higher due to new advice to self-isolate.
  • The Prime Minister or a ‘senior’ minister will host a televised briefing each day while being joined by a revolving cast of medical and scientific experts, Downing Street has said.
  • The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all but essential travel to 35 countries including China and the US.
  • New York City and Los Angeles shut down bars, restaurants and other public places.

Follow updates here:

Coronavirus Health News Politics
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather
Digital Editor - @hleather_star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News