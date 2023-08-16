Lorna calls on public to nominate health heroes for award – saying her recognition 'meant the world'

Lorna McQuaid from Donnington has spoken of her pride at winning the Public Recognition Award.

Lorna McQuaid, a Bank Healthcare Assistant (HCA) at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), won the Shropshire Star Public Recognition category at last year's Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Celebratory Awards.

The nominations are currently open for this year's award – with the public able to nominate, and then vote for the eventual winner.

Lorna, who was a Bank HCA at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford when she won the award, spoke of what it meant to her – and what it would mean to others as she urged people to take the time to nominate those they feel deserve the recognition.

She said: “It was just so fantastic to win the Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award and meant so much to me that I was being recognised for something I had done.

“To be a finalist was incredible, but then when they announced me as the winner – I really couldn’t believe it. The award has taken pride of place on a shelf at home.

“Please nominate anybody you think has gone that extra mile as there are so many wonderful people who work at our Trust. It really would mean the world to them, as it did to me.”

Lorna joined SaTH as a HCA in 2010 and has worked across a range of hospital services, including the Emergency Department, Acute Medical Unit (AMU) and Delivery Suite.

Her nomination described her as an “outstanding” member of staff who treats patients with “care and compassion”.

She lives in Donnington with her husband and two children.

When Lorna was announced as a finalist, she said: “I enjoy the variety of my role. I have worked on many wards over the years seeing lots of different things, from life-threatening emergencies to babies being born.

“I love chatting with patients and particularly enjoy caring for elderly people. As a HCA you really get to know your patients and their families and we go on a journey with them.

“A patient can be very ill when you first meet them so it’s a rewarding feeling waving them off when they are able to be discharged, knowing you’ve played a part in their recovery.

“I’m fortunate to work with such supportive people. Everyone works together as a team and I know there is always someone I can call on if I need to.”

SaTH teamed up with the Shropshire Star to give people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid-Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award sees nominations made by members of the public, followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

The award gives people a rare opportunity to make sure their hospital heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

To nominate a hospital hero, visit https://trustawards.co.uk/. The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so people can choose their winner.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, August 18.