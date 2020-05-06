'I owe my life to hospital staff': Sally gets guard of honour after four weeks in a coma

Sally Perrin was fighting for her life in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's intensive care unit after being one of the first in Shropshire to fall ill with Covid-19.

The 65-year-old, of Lea Cross, near Shrewsbury, spent a further three weeks recovering on the respiratory ward.

She was given a guard of honour from medics who lined the corridors when she was discharged from hospital.

The mother-of-five, who has three grandchildren, was clapped and cheered by the frontline staff who cared for her.

She said she owes her life to the treatment from doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH.

Mrs Perrin, who is now recovering at home with her husband, David, said: “I was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on March 13 and was discharged on May 2.

"I was out of it for a long time and it was touch and go for a while, but I am here to tell my story thanks to the amazing great care and treatment I received.

“The staff went above and beyond at every single opportunity. They were incredible and I want to say thank you very much to them all. I appreciate every bit of what they have done for me. They couldn't have been any better.”

Medics at the hospital, which has been at the forefront of the county's battle against coronavirus, said they had all been lifted by the emotional sight of Mrs Perrin's recovery.

Gary Francis, Ward Manager on the Respiratory Ward where Mrs Perrin spent three weeks recovering, said: “Sally’s story is an inspiration to us all. The past few months have been challenging, but watching her leave to a rousing applause was incredible.

“It has been a huge team effort, particularly from our amazing intensive care team, and we all wish Sally the very best as she gets back on her feet in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by the people she loves.”

Jane Davies, Ward manager on the Intensive Therapy Unit at RSH, said: “Seeing Sally leave the ward has given everyone at SaTH a huge lift. It’s moments like these that we come to work for every day.

“When you see people like Sally getting better and then leaving us to be reunited with their families – it's the best gift we can receive.”