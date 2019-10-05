Advertising
Future Fit: Call to ‘accept’ decision on A&E
The leader of Shropshire Council says he hopes people can accept the decision over Future Fit and "put any differences behind us".
Councillor Peter Nutting was speaking after confirmation that the Future Fit plans will proceed – with Royal Shrewsbury Hospital becoming the county's only full A&E department.
Councillor Nutting said he hoped work on getting the changes under way would begin in earnest.
"I hope we can now get on and implement these long awaited and necessary changes and thereby give welcome certainty for those working in a stretched NHS, they deserve our support," he said.
"Delay has already made recruitment and retention of key staff difficult and holding on to existing and recently recruited clinicians could be a challenge if we procrastinate further.
"I will be pushing hard for the £312 million investment that Future Fit will bring to be made available by the Government.
"I hope that all concerned will now put any differences behind us and accept the findings of the independent panel. I would encourage us all to work towards delivering Future Fit and the improvements in health services that our communities need."
Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, which has opposed the plans throughout, has said it is considering legal action over the decision.
