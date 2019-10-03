'An absolute catastrophe': Furious reaction to news that Telford A&E will be downgraded under Future Fit

It was announced late last night that health secretary Matt Hancock had confirmed that Future Fit plans moving emergency care to Shrewsbury would go ahead.

Telford will instead get an 'A&E Local', although it is currently unclear what that will entail.

The news came after years of debate and campaigning over Shropshire's hospital services. Under the changes, Telford's Princess Royal Hospital would be responsible for planned care and both hospitals would have urgent care centres.

The Independent Reconfiguration Panel interviewed health bosses, clinicians, council officials and other interested groups in July before making its recommendations to Mr Hancock.

In a letter to Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies, Mr Hancock confirmed he had accepted the panel's advice that said: "The new model of hospital care should be implemented, and that the emergency care centre is better located at the RSH.

"The urgent care model should enable as much clinically appropriate care to be delivered at the PRH as possible."

This morning people have taken to Twitter to voice their anger at the move.

Katrina Gilman, Labour parliamentary candidate for Telford, said: "Telford deserves better. We need a change of government. Let's just pray we get one soon and can stop this. Telford it's never been more important to vote."

Councillor Shana Roberts, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Telford, said: "Despite claims that Matt Hancock would swoop in and save our NHS, it is evident now, that all Mr Hancock has done is hammer the nail in harder.

"Telford deserves better.

"No one should have to make a choice that compromises their healthcare and puts loved ones lives at risk."

'Disastrous'

Councillor Peter Scott, mayor of Newport, said: "Very disappointed with the Future Fit decision.

"As I have always said Newport will be more disadvantaged than most. This decision will make life difficult for many. Just don't have a serious illness or go into labour in rush hour or peak times."

Councillor Robert Cadman, parish councillor for Priorslee, said: "Very disappointed by the Govt’s Future Fit response.

"Afraid they’ve called this one wrong. Telford and the surrounding area have been massively let down."

Councillor Thomas Janke, of Newport, said: "Our local Conservative MPs have failed Telford & Wrekin constitutes.

"Over promised and under delivered regarding our A&E and maternity facilities.

"Whilst having the audacity to push for a no deal Brexit unpinning future financial issues and recruitment from the EU."

Gill George, Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend Our NHS said: "It is an absolute catastrophe for local people if Future Fit goes ahead.

"The challenge to Future Fit has to continue, alongside a commitment to challenge every cut and fight for every service. There also has to be a political dimension to this. Councillors and MPs in our area know fine well that our local NHS is disastrously underfunded. They know too that Future Fit is about worse healthcare for local people. Let’s see them call this out; let’s see them condemn Future Fit for the disastrous cuts package it is."

Elsewhere, Mark Pritchard, Wrekin MP, welcomed the additional funding coming to Shropshire under the move, while Lucy Allan said the formation of an 'A&E Local' at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital may be a 'much needed step forward'.

Mr Pritchard tweeted criticising the reaction from Labour.

"Labour politicians need to graciously admit Shropshire is witnessing the biggest single investment in the local NHS - £312M," he said.

"If Communist Corbyn is elected he will ruin the economy with the consequence of less money for local hospitals, schools & policing."

'Sorry saga'

Ms Allan said: "As a community, we have all been working to ensure that the £312m hospital investment program for Shropshire hospitals meets Telford’s needs. We are a rapidly growing new town, remote from other population centres, with poor connectivity. We also have areas of significant deprivation. Of course we need an A&E. I am grateful to the Health Secretary for working closely with us to achieve this.

"As a community, we have been hugely concerned by the ‘Future Fit’ plans and wholly opposed to them.

“The A&E local for PRH announced today may be the much needed step forward in this sorry saga. The Government has provided the funding, but the hospital management seems unable to work out how to spend it in a way that delivers better hospital services for our area.

“Without having seen any details of the new A&E local for PRH, it’s not clear what services will be delivered. However, I am pleased the Health Secretary has confirmed Telford’s Princess Royal has been given the green light to establish its own A&E Local and my constituents will not have to travel to Shrewsbury to access A&E.

“The Health Secretary expects a report back from NHS England with more details of the new A&E local within a month. We all want to know what A&E services the new A&E Local will provide at the Princess Royal and when this will be introduced.

“Until we see the detail of the A&E Local, the community remains wholly opposed to the Hospital Trust’s current plans. However, I understand the Future Fit plans cannot proceed until the A&E local plans are finalised.

“We will continue to fight together to ensure Telford’s health needs are met and not ignored by local health bosses.”