Controversial plans to expand business park into beloved woodland refused after kickback from residents

At the end of last year, plans to create a formal area of public woodland near Tern Valley Business Park on the outskirts of Market Drayton were submitted by the Healey Estate.

The application was part of wider plans to expand the business park and build three homes on part of the land adjacent, known locally as Damson Wood.

The developers argued that with a change of use from private land to public, the proposal "would provide a secure long-term option for the provision of open space in this part of Market Drayton".

But local residents kicked back at the plans, and arguing that the 'new' woodland would come at the expense of the well-used beauty spot - Damson Wood.

"The idea of providing a managed recreation area on ground that is already much appreciated by local people as an entirely natural recreation area is disingenuous," argued resident John Hargreaves, who was one of 132 residents to object to the plans for the woodland.