Young farmer Tom faces endurance challenge to highlight mental health struggles in agriculture

On June 30, Tom York, a volunteer with The Farming Community Network (FCN) and a student at Harper Adams University, will compete in a gruelling ‘Ultimate Triathlon’.

The challenge, often referred to as an ‘Ironman’, comprises a 2.4-mile open water swim, a 122-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run, and takes place in Ellesmere, Shropshire - with athletes expected to take between 10 and 18 hours to reach the finish line.

Tom talks openly about his own mental health challenges, as well as how his friendship group at Harper Adams University was devastated to lose one of their own to suicide.

Having worked on farms and in the wider agricultural industry alongside his studies, he says he can understand how the ‘highest highs and the lowest lows’ experienced by the sector can take their toll on a person’s psychological wellbeing.

Photo: Tom York

Agri-business student Tom said: “If I’d realised how much help was available, I would have reached out much sooner, and now I want to encourage others to talk. I don’t want to dwell on the darkness, but the light that emerges from it.”

Tom describes the triathlon event as a “canvas on which to paint a story of triumph over adversity”, with a narrative that drives home the positive message: “You can push through.”

He believes the demanding nature of the triathlon mirrors the difficulties of coping with a period of poor mental health, and will use it to bring hope by demonstrating that with support and persistence, many challenges can be overcome.

He describes such vital support as coming from many different areas - friends, family, workplaces and organisations, as well as charities such as FCN.

As a volunteer with FCN, he sees first-hand the pressures farmers are facing, and in his role with the charity he can reach out to help them.

FCN is a voluntary organisation and charity that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people in farming and provide support at times of difficulty and change. The charity has more than 300 volunteers from across the agricultural sector.

Having led fundraising events at Harper Adams in the past to honour the friend he lost, Tom’s continued efforts are also applauded by his university community.

Professor Ken Sloan, vice-chancellor at Harper Adams, said: “I’ve always been a keen follower of Tom’s charity work, and will be closely following his progress towards the Ironman challenge in support of FCN in June.

“The physical challenges Tom will be facing are immense. Talking to him, though, he’s keen for people to recognise that whatever challenging times they are facing, there is help out there through organisations like FCN – and that’s what will be spurring him on.”

Now in Week 12 of his six-month training plan, Tom regularly uploads videos to his social media channels (@tomyorkfitness on Instagram) to document his progress.

More information is available on his Just Giving page, where his efforts have already seen him triple his £500 fundraising target. It's available to view online at justgiving.com/campaign/tom-york-ultimate-triathlon