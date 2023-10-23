Hundreds attend as opening of new Shropshire depot is overwhelming success

The open day was well attended

More than 600 people attended the opening of the facility at Allscott, part of an exciting milestone in the company's expansion.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore the newly updated modern workshop, shop, facilities as well as the 2.5 acres of yard space.

Representatives from John Deere were present at the event, provide insights into how future technologies can equip farm businesses for increased efficiency and sustainability.

The TAG TECH team demonstrated the HarvestLab 3000 NIR sensor, which offers detailed analysis of constituents in forage, slurry, and protein in grain.

Visitors also got a sneak peek at the NEW G5 display technology which will be integrated into John Deere tractors.

The app facilitates real-time data tracking and analysis, enabling more data-driven decision-making for farming activities.

The app facilitates real-time data tracking and analysis, enabling more data-driven decision-making for farming activities.

The event also emphasized the importance of digital data in farming and featured an impressive display of over 150 John Deere tractors, including an 8RX on tracks, a John Deere T Series combine, and a John Deere 8600i Self-propelled forage harvester.

Many leading agricultural manufacturers also exhibited their machinery, such as Kramer, Mazzotti, Horizon, Pottinger, Pichon, Samson, Shelbourne Reynolds, SUMO, AW Trailers, Taylor Attachments, Lynx Engineering, Teagle, SKY Agriculture, Albutt, AW Trailers and Votex.

The evening featured a Grand Prize draw with over 30 prizes donated from suppliers, with the main Grand prize a Eurolifter generously donated by Taylor Attachments.