First Shrewsbury roads reopen as water recedes - with hopes more will be clear tomorrow

By David Stubbings

The first roads in Shrewsbury have reopened after the river level in the town started to decrease.

The water level opposite Benbow Quay at Shrewsbury

Smithfield Road (although one lane remains closed), Coton Hill and Chester Street/Cross Street were reopened on Saturday evening in a move Shropshire Council said would "help to ease traffic in the town".

The roads had been closed since Friday when the River Severn was still rising. Since Friday evening the level has been going down, though numerous flood warnings remain in place around the town centre with car parks and The Quarry underwater.

Shropshire Council has also said that it intends to reopen Longden Coleham and Belle Vue Road on Sunday morning as flood levels recede and cleaning up completed.

The authority added: "Flood barriers at Coleham Head will remain in place until Sunday afternoon and we will then look to re-open Coleham Gyratory."

The B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham is open again too, but with temporary traffic lights as there is still water on the road.

Both the Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks remain closed, as does St Julian Friar's.

As of Saturday afternoon a number of roads in Bridgnorth are still closed. These are:

Southwell Riverside

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

Doctors Lane

Severn Terrace

Quayside

Riverside and Friars Street

Shropshire Council is also monitoring the A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth (upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone).

More than a dozen flood warnings remain in place across the county, with water levels slowly starting to go down.









