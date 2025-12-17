The ex-lead singer of The Undertones, who had hits including Teenage Kicks and A Good Heart in his high-profile music career, is now a clean rivers champion.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley said he told her the UK does not compare favourably to other European countries when it comes to pollution.

Mrs Buckley said: “At an important briefing this week from the People’s Commission on the Water Sector, of which Feargal Sharkey is a member, I asked him how the UK compares with other countries, and whether water pollution has worsened since we left the EU where breaches were met with strict fines.

Punk singer turned environmentalist Feargal Sharkey with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley

“He told me the pollution of rivers in this country is extremely worrying, and that it is clear stronger enforcement and public oversight are needed here in the UK to hold water companies to account.

“I myself have been working for many months now with groups such as Up Sewage Creek, Shropshire Climate Action and Shrewsbury Environment Centre towards a cleaner River Severn and I’m determined to continue to make every effort to get our beautiful river pollution-free.”

Mrs Buckley said: “Also, the Government’s Water White Paper will be published very early next year, setting out its response to the Independent Water Commission’s final report and the direction of travel towards a future Water Reform Bill, and I’m confident this will make a real difference in our mission to clean up our rivers.”

The MP added that with recent heavy rainfall, flooding in Shrewsbury is also uppermost in her mind, saying: “I also attended the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sustainable Flood and Drought Management this week, where we heard from drainage boards and local authorities about river maintenance. Their presentations highlighted how effective management of our waterways is essential to protect communities and build resilience against flooding and drought.

“We really need to be doing much more to prevent floods happening in the first place.”