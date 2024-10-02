Blockages are no laughing matter, but finding The Joker in the sewer made Severn Trent team chuckle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While Batman's nemesis The Joker is set to hit the big screen once again this week in Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, a plastic version of the super-villain swapped Gotham City for Severn Trent sewers.

The Clown Prince of Crime managed to cause chaos while he was making his way through the pipes, tangling with wet wipes to create a blockage.

But blockages are a serious matter, and this one was no joke for the customer and crews called out to clear the sewer.

Following the discovery, Severn Trent was reminding residents to "be a binner, not a blocker", as waste crews at the water company cleared 28,782 blockages over the last year alone, which could’ve been avoided if incorrect items were not put down the toilet and sink.

Other weird and wacky things that have made their way to sewage treatment works with others including a Ken doll, glasses, false teeth, pieces of a garden shed and much more.

The action figure pulled from the sewer. Photo: Severn Trent

Grant Mitchell, sewer blockages lead for Severn Trent, said: “Finding the Joker was very timely with the new film coming out and the action figure making his way through our network provided us with a funny moment as it was another random item, but once again it leads to a serious message and one that we urge everyone to think about.

“Only the three P’s – pee, poo and (toilet) paper, should be flushed down the toilet and make sure that fats, oils and greases aren’t making it into our network. If we work together to keep our sewers and networks clear, it will have a huge benefit for everyone.”

The company has said that wet wipes are one of their biggest foes and that even those that say ‘flushable’ or ‘biodegradable’ on the packaging don’t break down like toilet paper.

Other items that cause issues for households include kitchen roll, cotton buds, nappies and sanitary products. When all these are congealed together with fats, oils and greases, which also shouldn’t be put down the sink, they create what are known as 'fatbergs'.

To help prevent blockages, the company is asking residents to use kitchen roll to soak up grease from plates and pans, and collect used cooking oil, fat and grease into a container, jar or tin and put it in the bin once cool.

Anyone who has a problem, either with slow drains or a blocked sewer it can be reported online or by calling 0800 783 4444.