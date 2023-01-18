Snow hits Shropshire and Mid Wales as drivers urged to take care on icy roads

Emergency services are issuing advice on careful driving due to snow and ice making for more dangerous driving conditions.
It comes after forecasters issued a string of weather alerts for England with snowfall expected into this morning.
See also:
The worst of the weather conditions will pass later today as the weather warnings expire at around 10am.
Burton Borough School in Newport said it will be closed today due to the weather conditions.
Have you woken up to snow? Send us your photos to webdesk@mnamedia.co.uk
It's snowy and icy in Telford this morning.— Telford First Responders (@TelfordCFR) January 18, 2023
Allow some extra time to clear your car of snow.
Take it easy on the roads and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/RaxPdkZ5qQ
Some of us are waking up to snow & icy conditions this morning. If you’re heading out, drive safely:— West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) January 18, 2023
❄️ Move off in 2nd gear to help reduce wheel slip
❄️ Slow down to allow more time to stop & steer
❄️ If you do skid, steer gently into it
For more 👉 https://t.co/nXYBCaQenz pic.twitter.com/nIiLKTHuqT
Our pet sheep Beanie and Bobble enjoying breakfast in Hinstock this morning! They’ll be back in their stable most likely when that’s finished as they are fair weather sheep! pic.twitter.com/1XuAl0kpZ3— Wheelchair Ant 🐜 Alex Davis (@kerenhappuch) January 18, 2023
Tern Hill,Market Drayton at about 5.30 tonight pic.twitter.com/rCNu52FDw2— annette street (@annette2711) January 17, 2023