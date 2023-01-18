Notification Settings

Snow hits Shropshire and Mid Wales as drivers urged to take care on icy roads

Snow has fallen across parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales, with motorists urged to take care on the roads during rush hour.

Snow in Wem on Wednesday morning. Photo: Steven Spears / @kissedbychyler
Emergency services are issuing advice on careful driving due to snow and ice making for more dangerous driving conditions.

It comes after forecasters issued a string of weather alerts for England with snowfall expected into this morning.

The worst of the weather conditions will pass later today as the weather warnings expire at around 10am.

Burton Borough School in Newport said it will be closed today due to the weather conditions.

  • Have you woken up to snow? Send us your photos to webdesk@mnamedia.co.uk

