The lorry crashed south of the Heath Roundabout on the A41. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service - @SFRS_JimBarker

The lorry was on the A41 just south of Tilstock Roundabout, Whitchurch, when it crashed, at around 2.20am on Wednesday.

Police temporarily closed the road while the lorry was cleared and the fire service dealt with diesel leaking from the lorry's own fuel tank.

A total of six fire crews attended, including an Environmental Protection Unit and the Incident Support Unit.

The crews worked in poor conditions to cover drains in the area and absorb up to 250 litres of diesel pouring from the tanker.

