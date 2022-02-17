Don't travel warning and flood alerts issued ahead of Storm Eunice arrival

Shrewsbury flood defences going up at Frankwell

An amber weather warning for wind, which carried a danger to life message - has been issued for much of the UK from 3am-9pm, including Shropshire and Mid Wales.

In its warning the Met Office says: "There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life. Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights. There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

"It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees."

Avanti West Coast is also operating a reduced timetable this week as Storm Eunice replaces Storm Dudley.

In a tweet the operator said: "Due to Storm Eunice, we’ll be operating an amended timetable on Friday 18 February with journey times extended due to speed restrictions.

"We strongly recommend customers do not travel on Friday 18 & instead travel on Thursday 17 or Saturday 19 Feb with their original tickets."

West Midlands Railway is also warning passengers not to travel on Friday, saying existing tickets will be valid for travel on Thursday or Saturday instead on "any West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway service for the route specified on your ticket".

River levels are high along the Severn between Shrewsbury and Arley

Flood alerts have also been issued along the River Severn where levels remain high "at all gauges" according to the Environment Agency after heavy rainfall.

The agency warns of flooding to low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley, affecting locations including White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

On Wednesday defence barriers were set up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Shropshire Council said it had been notified by the Environment Agency that the barriers will remain in place until further notice, to protect the area from flood water.

Chris Bainger, an officer with the Environment Agency, said the deployment of flood barriers at Frankwell was more a precaution at this stage.

"It's about thinking big and acting early," he said. "With high winds forecast it would be more difficult to put the flood barrier up at Frankwell.