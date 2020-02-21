Fundraising appeal launched for Shropshire flood victims

The Community Foundation is co-coordinating the fundraising drive after receiving a number of calls from members of the public wanting to donate money.

Steve Adams, chief executive of the independent charity, said: "It was launched on Wednesday night at about 9.30pm after we took a call from someone who wanted to pledge £5,000 but didn't know how to get it to the people who really need it.

"There are a lot of generous people who want to give something so we will coordinate it and work with the local authorities and Environment Agency to ensure it gets to the right people.

"Every penny donated will go to the victims as we don't take any admin fees or anything like that."

The majority of money raised so far has come from telephone donations, but now an online Just Giving page has been created to reach more people.

Within 24 hours, nearly £500 had been pledged via Just Giving.

Mr Adams added: "We are joined up to the National Emergency Trust so when there is something that affects the country as a whole, say for instance a terrorist attack, Community Foundations around the country will launch a public appeal and manage it in their areas.

"The flooding has not triggered a national emergency as it's quite localised but we decided to run a local appeal to help the people in Shropshire who need it.

"I just can't imagine what it would be like to lose everything to flooding. It has caused a huge amount of stress and worry for so many people.

"Lots of people are having to start from scratch and although there is some Government funding people can apply for, we want to get money to them as soon as possible so they can start recovering."

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, along with the Environment Agency and other partners, are working with people who have been affected by the floods and will put those in need in touch with the Community Foundation team.

To donate contact the Shropshire and Staffordshire branch of the Community Foundation on 01785 339540 or visit justgiving.com/campaign/shropshirefloods