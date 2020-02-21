Major engineering works needed to stabilise road after landslip

Wind and rain caused an embankment on a section of the A90 between Church Stoke and Chirbury to collapse at the weekend.

The road has reopened but one lane is closed and temporary traffic lights are in place.

Shropshire councillor for the area, Heather Kidd, said the repairs were going to be costly and she would be pressing for the Government's emergency funding, triggered by the storm, to be used to stabilise the bank.

"At the moment the priority is to deal with emergency works caused by the flooding," she said.

"Unfortunately this work on the embankment will take some time and the temporary traffic lights will remain in place. However I will continue to press the council to deal with it."

Councillor Kidd said that before repairs could take place there would have to be survey work done on how best to stabilise the road.

"This is not caused by flooding but by the rain and the wind," she added.

"The Government's Bellwin Fund is triggered for emergencies and Shropshire has been named as one of the counties that is to benefit.

"I will be calling for some of that funding to go to this landslip. Shropshire Council simply can not afford it."