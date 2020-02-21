'Danger to life' flood warning no longer in place for Ironbridge for first time since Tuesday

The Environment Agency said flooding continued in the area, and advised people to be careful, but said there was no longer a danger to life.

"We have downgraded the severe flood warning at Ironbridge to a flood warning. River levels remain high, but are now falling slowly at the Buildwas river gauge," the Environment Agency said.

"Flooding of property, roads and farmland continues. Flooding is affecting properties on Ferry Road.

"We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation."

Flood warnings are also still in place all along the River Severn, including at Bridgnorth, Quatford and the Showground and Quarry at Shrewsbury.

Despite water levels dropping across the county, West Midlands Ambulance Service this morning warned people to play it safe while out and about.

Still lots of water around. These pics are from one of our Ops Managers who was out and about in #Shropshire Note the damage the #flood water has caused to the road. Another reason to take it easy if you’re out and about; you never know what’s around the next corner #StormDennis pic.twitter.com/5WT9QfzyjJ — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 20, 2020

They tweeted: "Still lots of water around. Note the damage the flood water has caused to the road. Another reason to take it easy if you’re out and about – you never know what’s around the next corner."

Advertising

About 40 homes and buildings were evacuated in Ironbridge as the River Severn broke its banks.

Rising river levels even managed to crack the road surface.

Facing some of the most serious flooding for decades, bosses at Telford & Wrekin Council closed off Dale Road, The Wharfage, The Lloyds and Lloyd’s Head in an effort to keep people safe.

Elsewhere, Sally Herbert-Jones, from Melverley Parish Council, said there had been great support from Shropshire council and emergency services.

Advertising

Great example of multi agency working during this difficult period to support the communities of Shropshire pic.twitter.com/RplGR1VnjV — Scott H (@SFRS_Scott_H) February 20, 2020

She said: "We're really glad to see members of Shropshire Council, Shropshire Fire and Rescue and the police after what is probably the most extensive flooding this area has seen for more than 20 years.

"We're used to flooding in Melverley but this has been unprecedented and flood water has gone into a number of properties in the village.

"We're grateful the support network around us came down to check we're all all right and see if there's anybody who needs any help."

There were 15 roads closed overnight in the Shropshire Council area.

Roads closed in and around Shrewsbury include Sydney Avenue, Gravel Hill Lane, Old Coleham, Cressage to Eaton Constantine, Chilton Farm Road, Atcham to Berwick Wharf, Atcham to Cross Houses Road and Priory Road.

In north Shropshire, closures are in place on Colliery Road, St Martins, Clarke’s Lane, St Martins and Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington.

In south Shropshire, closures are in place on the B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip), and Doctors Lane, Riverside and Severn Side in Bridgnorth.

Flood barriers remain in place in Ironbridge, and traffic is being redirected around them. Businesses in the town are still open.