Zak Warderoper and Jessica Howard, both 18, are both going to university in September

Two years of education interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic meant most didn't sit their GCSE examinations.

This year A-level grades dropped across the country, in line with the Government's hopes to bring grades back down in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Results saw sharp rises in 2020 and 2021 when results were based on teachers’ assessments.

Sir Kevin Satchwell, headteacher of Thomas Telford School, said the Government "could have been more considerate" of this year's cohort by "not rushing into pre-pandemic outcomes so quickly".

27.2 per cent of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, down by 9.2 percentage points from last year when 36.4 per cent achieved the top grades.

But the figures are still higher than pre-pandemic levels when 25.4 per cent of entries were awarded A or A* grades.

Even with the national decline, Thursday morning at Telford College saw plenty of smiles and tears of joy as some students opted not to check their grades online and instead returned to the college to collect the much-anticipated envelopes.

The college saw 100 per cent pass rates in several subject areas including media studies and religious studies, and increased high grades last year in areas such as physics, history, chemistry and business.

Telford College Principal Graham Guest

"Overall, we're about the same as last year - which is great, given the national picture - and we're really pleased," said Telford College principal and CEO Graham Guest.

"I think it's been really stressful for them, for these young people it's the first exams they've ever taken. I think people forget that.

"They've had a lot to cope with, so fair play to them. I'm really proud of them and really proud of the staff."

Head of Academic, Holly Davies with student, Isabelle Edwards

The college's academic head Holly Davies said all students applying for further education had secured a place.

She added: "They've had a tricky two years having come through the Covid journey - but they've worked really hard and adapted to the challenges, we're really proud."

Adam Billingham, 18, who will be starting a foundation course in September

Telford College student Isabelle Edwards said they were all still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

"It's been difficult, especially because it's been out of our hands. I think we were dealt a big handful of challenges," she said.

Some students opted to pick up their results from Telford College in person, instead of checking online

"I think there will be a lot of students who haven't done as well as they like and might be disappointed, but we should be proud of the results we all have.

"It's been two years of work - coursework, exams, revision - we did it all. In difficult circumstances, it has been really hard."

Georgie Edge, 18, will be starting work as a teaching assistant in September

Georgie Edge, 18, said she was pleased with her results and will be starting work as a teaching assistant in September working with children with autism.

She added: "I've done better than I thought, I thought I was going to fail but I've passed and I feel amazing. I have a future to look forward to, and I'm just so happy."

Mackenzie Smith, 18, will be studying veterinary medicine in September

Mackenzie Smith, 18, was off to Liverpool to study veterinary medicine at university after achieving an A and two Bs. He was full of praise for the staff at the college.

He said: "I'm really happy, just getting into university is all that matters.

"I've had a great two years here, it's a lot more chilled compared to a lot of other schools. It really allows you to be yourself and get the grades that you deserve."

Jessica Howard, 18, with mum, Lisa Howard

Jessica Howard, 18, from Newport, said she was 'over the moon' after securing a place at her first-choice university to study primary education.

She said: "Primary school teaching is always what I've wanted to do, which is amazing.

"The last two years have been a rollercoaster, but worth it. I've learned a lot about myself doing A-levels, not just subjects but also self-development too."

Sandra Aklah, 20, pleased with her results

The idea of venturing out into the big wide world of adulthood didn't seem to phase any of the now-former Telford College students.

Luke Bennett, 18, said he was excited about his next phase in life, which will see him studying geography at Aberystwyth University.

"I'm looking forward it - to moving into halls and settling into university," he said.

Zak Warderoper, 18, said it was "exciting, but terrifying."

Zak is also off to Aberystwyth in September to study biology and hopes to work in cancer research.

Results around the county

Over at Thomas Telford School, in what Sir Kevin Satchwell described as "another outstanding year of achievement", just under half of all grades awarded were top marks.

Out of 275 students, 225 of them seeking places at university, and the rest pursuing apprenticeships or employment.

Newport Girls' High School

Newport Girls’ High School celebrated twice as many top A* grades when compared to the last pre-Covid cohort.

In all 20 per cent of results at the girl's high school were graded A*, compared to ten per cent in 2019.

Headteacher Michael Scott said: “It has been a very anxious wait for our students, not helped by news stories detailing a shortage of places in clearing and the grading decrease from Covid exam years.

“We are thrilled to see so many students achieve their potential. Today lots of students leave NGHS with the grades they need for university including a pleasing number to Oxbridge and Russell Group institutions.”

Wrekin College head girl Hope Brown and head boy Hugo Negron-Jennings

Wrekin College celebrated the achievements of their head girl and boy, with Hope Brown achieving two A* grades and an A, while Hugo Negron-Jennings achieved straight As.

Hope is off to Bristol to study English in September, while Hugo is set for Durham.

Shrewsbury High School

With 80 per cent of students heading off to their first choice of university it has been another successful results day at Shrewsbury High School. Students will take up places this autumn to study subjects including Medicine, Linguistics, Classics, Music and Korean Studies, Architecture, Business, Politics and Photography at universities across the country including Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol, Exeter, Liverpool, Cardiff and Warwick.

Fine Art, Drama, Music, English Literature, Maths, Further Maths, History, Latin and French all achieved a remarkable 100 per cent A*-B, bucking the national concern around this year’s results.

In individual stories and demonstrating the range of courses chosen by SHS students Abi Kulemeka is the first student to leave Shrewsbury High to study Music and Korean Studies at Sheffield University. She will be joined there by Antonia Barton, who will read Medicine, and Rosie Brick, who will be studying Chemical Engineering. In an outstanding achievement, Rosie has been awarded a scholarship by the university for being the student entering the course with the highest A-level grades – a phenomenal award in a largely male-dominated subject.

Phoebe Pryce-Boutwood heads to the University of Cambridge to study Linguistics, Isabel Clarke to the University of Oxford to read English Language and Literature.

At Exeter University, Niamh Edwards will read History, Olivia Griffiths-Ingall Geography and Evee Stevenson-Lee will study Exercise and Sports Science.

At Cardiff University Uma O’Hara will read English Literature after achieving straight A*s and Maisy Record will study Architecture.

Maddie Ayers and Olivia Benion will also be studying Architecture at the University of Liverpool.

Headteacher Jo Sharrock said: “I am so proud of our brilliant Year 13s, both for their academic successes, and the young, confident women they have become during their time at Shrewsbury High. They deserve all of the success they are enjoying today and I know they will head out into the world, ready to embrace and enjoy the adventures that await them.

“We are very proud at Shrewsbury High of the breadth of academic excellence at A-level with A*s to be found in subjects from Art, English and Geography to Latin, Chemistry, Politics and Physics. Our A-level results are testament to the brilliance and ambition of our students and indeed our dedicated teachers, with whom they work so closely and who know our students so well, as well as the ongoing support of all school staff and parents.

“Congratulations to all our students. I wish them every success and happiness for the very bright futures that lie ahead."

A few of the Concord College students who will be heading off to Cambridge

Twelve of Concord College's students are off to Oxford or Cambridge in September, after well over half of the year group secured three A grades or higher.

Headteacher of Market Drayton's Grove School Sonia Taylor called this year's cohort "exceptional".

"They have approached their studies with maturity and tenacity, showing great courage in times of uncertainty," she said.

"We celebrate not just the results, but the collaborative spirit and mutual support that underpin our community."

Celebrations at Sir John Talbot's

Staff at Sir John Talbot's Sixth Form in Whitchurch were celebrating notable results from many students, including Andrew Cundiff who achieved three As and one A*.

Head, Tom Stonall said: "Today, we celebrate more than just academic achievements; we celebrate the spirit of togetherness, of collaboration, and of lifting each other up.

"Our students have demonstrated that with the right environment and determination, anything is possible. These achievements are testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the nurturing atmosphere that defines Sir John Talbot's Sixth Form."

A-level results day at Oswestry School

Oswestry School pupils achieved a pass rate of 98.9 per cent, bucking the national trend.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils, a close-knit group of individuals who have supported and encouraged one another through the opportunities and challenges of their final year. Their hard work alongside the dedicated support of their teachers has led to some terrific results, and I extend my hearty congratulations to them all.

“As a non-selective school, we passionately believe in the potential of all pupils, and I'm delighted to see the class of 2023 achieving their own personal bests across a wide range of subjects and courses. We wish them well as they embark upon new chapters and know that they are well prepared to thrive and flourish in that next stage."

A number of pupils achieved an impressive clean sweep of all A* and A grades, including Ukrainian pupil Rustam Toshov who was rewarded for his hard work and positivity with four A-levels in the top A*/A bracket. Pupils also secured places at top Russell Group universities including UCL, Bristol and Bath.

Head girl Pippa Evans gained a place to study Criminology at the University of Exeter, head boy Eric Johnson received an unconditional offer to study Politics and International Relations at Aberystwyth University, whilst Senior Prefect Josh Counter achieved two A*s and an A and goes on to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bath.

Lois Birchall, who is from Meifod, Powys, achieved all A grades and goes on to study Architecture at the University of Sheffield.

Adcote School students

Students at Adcote School for Girls, near Shrewsbury, are again celebrating an impressive set of results with 84 per cent of Year 13 students achieving at least one A* or A.

Half of all grades awarded were A* to A which is an 8 per cent increase on last year’s results, above pre-pandemic levels and above the national average of 27 per cent issued by the Joint Council for Qualifications today.

An impressive 65 per cent have been accepted for top Russell Group universities. 47 per cent of degree courses chosen cover the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Notably, in English Literature and Further Maths students achieved A* to A and in Chemistry 100 per cent of students received A* to B with the national average 53.8 per cent. In Art, students achieved 100 per cent A* to B, again well above the national average of 62.6 per cent.

Headmistress Diane Browne said: “We are absolutely thrilled with these results, and delighted for our students who have accessed fantastic courses at such prestigious universities.

"To increase our percentage of top grades when schools were warned that the number of A*/A grades would be significantly reduced is utterly wonderful, and testimony to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers.”

Ellesmere College. Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Students at Ellesmere College are celebrating an overall pass rate of 98 per cent and securing places at top universities across the UK and overseas.

The good news follows on from the excellent results achieved by students who completed the IB Diploma course and BTEC Diploma.

The 2023 results saw 66 per cent of IB students achieving 30 or more points, the gold standard for the IB Diploma. The top performing student this year, Iris Grigoras from Bucharest, achieved an impressive 44 points out of a maximum of 45 which equates to four A*s and one A grade at A-level and places her in the top 1 per cent of IB students worldwide. She will be taking up her place at the University of Miami to study Law.

The BTEC Diploma results continued to impress with students celebrating another year of 100% pass results that included several Distinctions (A* at A-level).

Another student off to study in the USA is BTEC Diploma student Jemimah Choi from Gresford, Wrexham who secured a distinction/merit in her diploma and a tennis scholarship in Ohio to study Global Sports and Culture.

The BTEC top performer of the year with three star distinctions (equivalent to three A* at A-level), Tom Boggemann from Diemen, Netherlands is staying closer with his place at Surrey to read Psychology.

Aditi Chezhian from Chirk is both a talented tennis player, representing Wales, and a high achieving academic, securing three A* grades in Biology, Maths and Chemistry to secure her place at Girton College, Cambridge to read Medicine.

Anna Farrow from Rugby managed to combine an outstanding swimming career with outstanding A-level results including four A* grades in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Economics to secure a place at Bath to read Chemistry and continue her swimming career.

Tessa O’Brien from Llangollen achieved an impressive set of four A-level grades A*, A, A and B in Art and Design, Maths, Chemistry and Physics securing her place at Durham to read Chemistry.

Carmen Kilgannon from Ellesmere is also off to Durham University having secured A*, A and an A in Religious Studies, History and Politics and will read Religion, Society and Culture.

Alex Norris from Ellesmere secured three As in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and a B in Chemistry to read Computer Science at Exeter.

Lili Harvey Hemming, also from Ellesmere, secured As in Biology and Psychology and a B in Chemistry to secure her place at the University of Surrey to read Veterinary Medicine and Science.

Molly Fry from Whitchurch achieved As in Latin and Music and a B in Spanish and will be reading Classics at the University of Birmingham.

Naomi McGuire from Fleet achieved A, A, and a B in History, Biology and Chemistry and will read History at the University of Glasgow.

Staff said Naomi is a student who has effectively combined her sport with her academic commitments as a member of the Ellesmere College swimming academy.

Archie Neaves, another outstanding swimmer at the Ellesmere College swimming academy, has managed his training regime and his academic work successfully, securing A* in Geography alongside two B grades in Economic and History, and will be taking up Geography at Swansea University.

Brendan Wignall, headmaster at Ellesmere College, said: “It is a pleasure to see how well pupils have achieved and they are commended for their positive approach to the examination experience, having had the GCSEs interrupted by the pandemic.

“These results are a testament to their hard work and determination, to the diligence of their teachers and the constant support of parents."

Moreton Hall school

Three quarters of students at Moreton Hall will now be packing their bags for their first choice of university, many of them to competitive Russell Group universities.

Amongst the many success stories, head girl Tarryn Stanhope’s four A*s at A-level and an A* EPQ secured her place to study Economics at Durham University.

International student Madina Karimli’s three A* have confirmed her Biomedical aspirations. Hannah Andrews who arrived at Moreton Hall in Year 1 and Connie Richardson who joined Moreton Hall for her A-levels are both also off to Durham, each with an impressive array of A*, As and EPQ success.

With Moreton Hall’s Next Steps Careers team supporting them the girls are set to study a diverse range of courses including International Relations and Politics, Maths, Chemistry, Nursing, History, English Literature, Archeology, Occupational Therapy and Education.

Moreton Hall principal Michael Brewer said: "These results are a superb reflection of the diligence and determination with which our students and their teachers have approached their A-level studies over the past two years.

"It would have been easy to be distracted by gloomy media coverage of the dramatic fall in grades expected this year but, with true Moreton spirit, our girls have blazed a confident trail to grades that exceed not only national averages but also improve in several key ways upon the grades received in 2019.

"The whole school community is delighted by, and proud of, the successes of the class of 2023, and we cannot wait to see what they achieve as they go out into the world."

Every student at Bridgnorth Sixth Form at Oldbury Wells was able to secure placements at their future university, apprenticeship provider, work placement or chosen area of specialism.

Headteacher Lee Tristham said: “I am delighted for all our students who have worked tremendously hard to secure their outcomes having navigated through what has been a really challenging period following the pandemic. Students have shown tremendous resilience and deserve full credit for the outcomes achieved, we are proud of them all."

Notable achievements include:

Eleanor Wenham who secured A* in Biology and Chemistry and A in History and for her Extended Project

Matt Pettit who achieved a top grade (Distinction Star) in his Business Qualification Double Award and a Distinction in ICT

Ellie Withers also achieved A in Psychology and B in Sociology and Biology alongside her Extended Project Qualification

Head of sixth form April Bishell said: "I would like to congratulate all our students and wish them all the very best for the future."

Haberdashers' Adams

At Haberdashers' Adams in Newport total of 177 sixth form pupils successfully completed their A-levels, with 66 per cent of pupils achieving A*-B graded A-levels and 41 per cent A*-A grades. This is a slight dip from previous years but is in line with a national reduction in top grades following three years of inflated grades due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headmaster Gary Hickey said: “I am delighted that so many of our pupils achieved the A-level results they were working towards. It should be highlighted that this is the cohort of students who missed out on taking public exams at GCSE level and the valuable experience gained through that exam sitting process. It is worth noting that while the national grade inflation has impacted our very top A* grades, our overall A-E grades have in fact increased.

“There have been some wonderful individual successes with seven of our pupils securing a straight set of three A* grades and three pupils receiving four A* grades. Overall, 42 pupils achieved all A*/A grades. Additionally, seven pupils have been successful in securing Oxbridge places. This is an incredible achievement and we could not be more delighted for them.”

In addition to their A-levels, 69 per cent of A-level pupils also took the Extended Project Qualification with 31 per cent achieving an A*-A grade.

Staff at Thomas Adams Sixth Form in Wem are exceptionally proud of their Year 13 students, with 95 per cent securing the required grades for them to successfully access their next steps and over 80 per cent achieving their first-choice destination.

Notable achievements include:

Esme Haycocks who achieved Graphics A*, Religious Studies A and Psychology A. Esme is taking up a place at the University of Manchester to study Psychology

Emilia Ramsay achieved Textile Design A, Psychology A and History B and is off to study Marketing at Bristol University

Finn Williams achieved Geography A, Chemistry A and Maths B. Finn is taking up a place at Birmingham University to study Chemical Engineering

Delighted headteacher Mark Cooper said: "We are absolutely thrilled, as these achievements are testament to the hard work of both staff and students throughout their journey at Thomas Adams.

"I would like to congratulate the students and wish them every success as they move on to follow their ambitions. Our students are embarking upon undergraduate courses in diverse subjects such as Biology, Agri-Business Management, Planetary and Space Physics, Architecture, Film, Business Management at a range of institutions including Manchester, Bristol, Keele, Aberystwyth, Sheffield and Leeds.

"Others are off to begin competitive apprenticeships including Bentley Motors, BDO Accountancy and AHR Architects. There is such a wide variety of destinations, and there are many individual achievements at every level."

Liam Allen, assistant headteacher responsible for sixth form, said: "I am really proud of our students, whose hard work and determination have resulted in wonderful personal achievements, we wish them all the very best in what will be a bright future."

William Brookes School, Much Wenlock

Students at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are celebrating another successful year today following receipt of their A-level and cocational results.

Headteacher Stephen Richards said: "Our Year 13 students have exciting futures ahead, with many of them gaining places on a range of exciting destinations including Oxbridge, Russell Group Universities and degree level apprenticeships.

"Special mentions go to Nikita Kang who has secured an engineering degree apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover and Cerys Bennison who has gained a place to study History of Art at Oxford University. We wish them every success in the next stage of their lives.

"We are all incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the additional challenge that the pandemic has posed them. We would like to thank them for all of the contributions that they have made to their school during their time with us; they have been tremendous ambassadors for our Sixth Form. Their success is a fitting reward for all of their hard work and we wish them the best of luck."

Students gathered at Ludlow Sixth Form College this morning to celebrate with staff and parents.

Head Carl Morris said: “We are thrilled that our students are celebrating such outstanding successes in their A-level results this year. We have had a lot to celebrate this year, with so many students going off to university, apprenticeships or employment: we could not be any prouder of our students.

“We must remember that this cohort of students have been affected the most by the lockdown, as they missed the majority of their Year 10 and 11 at school, which is the vital period of preparation for their GCSE exams. This is the first year when exams have been marked and graded in line with the pre-Covid period, which makes our students achievements even more special.”

Ysgol Llanfyllin results. Photo: Phil Blagg

Good news from Ysgol Llanfyllin where every student has won a place at the university of their choice, to study courses including Biomedical Science, Psychology, Architecture, Theatre and much more.

An impressive 15 students got at least three A* and A grades or equivalent: Ella Blindell, Eleri Davies, Emily Fallon, Coran Green, Isabel Herbert, Millie James, Abbie Jones, Carys Jones, Ellie Jones, Emily Morris, Ela Owen, Erin Owen, Libby Pain, Tom Weston and Sienna Williams.

At AS level there were also some excellent performances with eight students achieving two or more A grades. They were: Chloe Caan-Woolley, Cadi Davies, Sean Dockerty, Catherine Edwards, Kobe Jones, Lisa Page, Eliza Shaul and Hazel Weaver.