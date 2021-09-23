Shropshire college welcomes five new staff as face-to-face lessons return

Concord College

The newcomers to Concord College are Amy Meredith to the English department, Luke Bowen to EAL – English as an additional language, Dr Jamie Ellis to the history department, Paul Dunne to the physics department and Anna Maciag to the maths department.

Dr Ellis, a former student in the class of 2008, is the son of a former head of art Patricia Ellis.

He has taught history for three years at Presdales School in Hertfordshire.

He said: “I am really looking forward to teaching history at Concord. From being a student to staff member and part of such a wonderful community is a real privilege – and I am looking forward to meeting more of the students.”

Ms Meredith, who grew up in Shropshire and previously worked at a school in Islington, north London, recently relocated to her home county to start at Acton Burnell-based Concord.

She said: “I am hugely excited about becoming part of the Concord community – it seems like a wonderful place to work.”

Mr Bowen has worked at Concord’s first partner school, Shanghai Concord Bilingual School (SCBS) for the past four years.

Most recently his role has been director of international studies for the middle school.

He said: “Having worked at SCBS and previously had the pleasure of visiting in 2019, I know just how special a place Concord College is. That its staff and students are lucky to be learning and teaching in a wonderful, supportive community.”

Mr Dunne has recently returned to the UK following four years of teaching physics in Abu Dhabi.

He has also taught physics at a school in Sydney and the same subject in London for 10 years.

He praised the ‘warm welcome’ he received at Concord following induction week and added: “I’m looking forward to working in such an experienced department.”

Miss Maciag, who has just relocated to Shrewsbury, is the newest addition to the college’s maths department.

She has taught in the independent schools sector for over a decade.

She taught both mathematics and further mathematics and has also worked as an examiner marking A-level papers.