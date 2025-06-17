Former chief inspector slams West Mercia Police cost-cutting measures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff at the force and at the police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) office have been given the option to resign in return for payment.

Sharon Gibbons, a town councillor for Pershore in Worcestershire and former chief inspector operations for West Mercia, said the measure was “short-sighted and damaging”.

Sharon Gibbons

Worcestershire Liberal Democrats said efficiencies “should start at the top, not with the essential workers who support frontline policing”.

“Support staff and PCSOs are critical to effective policing,” said Councillor Gibbons.

“They are often more cost-efficient than warranted officers and free up frontline teams to focus on crime prevention and response.

“Cutting them is not efficient – it’s short-sighted and damaging.

“Our PCSOs are doing an outstanding job with very limited resources. But when you’ve got over 60 people in the PCC’s office, and only a handful on the ground in our communities, there is something seriously wrong with the priorities.”

Cost-saving plans also mean PCSOs will finish at 8pm rather than 10pm.

A spokesperson for the PCC’s office said the West Mercia PCC’s office includes an estates function, whereas the majority of these sit within forces.

PCC John Campion

“The PCC’s office has also made considerable savings as well as removing nine posts from its establishment in 2025/26.

“The running of the PCC’s office is £2.4m (less than one percent) out of a £302m budget.”

They said the two cost-cutting schemes – one which will see a temporary and voluntary reduction in hours and one known as a Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme – are open to PCC staff.

“Police officers are not being affected by the resignation scheme or redundancies,” the spokesperson added.

“The PCC is absolutely committed to maintaining police officer numbers, which is in line with Government targets.

“There is an outstanding consultation running regarding the proposals to reduce the hours of PCSOs.

“The chief constable has set out that data supports antisocial behaviour, which is predominantly dealt with by PCSOs, diminishes after 6pm.

“We would like to provide reassurance that police officers remain on duty throughout the day and night.”