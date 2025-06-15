Police commissioner accuses Telford & Wrekin Council of 'petty party politics' after it raised concerns about his leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Campion, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, has accused the council of playing 'petty party politics' over its response to an inspection report published last month.

The report, from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), rated the force in a number of areas but graded just one section as 'good'.

Four areas were judged ‘adequate’ and four others, including responding to the public and protecting vulnerable people, were rated as ‘requires Improvement’.

On Wednesday (June 11) Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour administration issued a statement calling for 'urgent and accountable leadership' from the commissioner over the report.

The council also criticised a number of issues relating to policing in Telford and Wrekin, including support for victims, officer visibility, and the speed of response to community worries.

While Mr Campion's office declined to comment in response to the claims, it has provided a copy of the commissioner's response to the council.