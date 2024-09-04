Shropshire prisoner handed extra six months after being found with mobile phone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Demitrius Harris, of HMP Stoke Heath, pleaded guilty on Monday, September 2 to one charge of possessing an item in prison without authority.

The court heard how the 27-year-old, who is already serving five years for harassment, threats to kill, intentional strangulation and aggravated bodily harm, was found with a mobile phone in his cell.

HMP Stoke Heath

Harris was given an extra six months at Telford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, which runs consecutively with his current sentence.

Prison crime investigator, Detective Constable Joanne Heyes, said: “I am pleased with the sentence given to Harris, as it sends a strong message that if anyone serving time in prison, found with a mobile phone will be brought to justice, and it could mean more time is added on to your sentence if you are found with a device.”