Jailed: Robber threatened woman with knife, stole car and rammed through gates of RAF Cosford

Nikki Taylor was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison at Stafford Crown Court on August 2 after he admitted robbery, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and causing damage to property.

The 40-year-old, of Coalway Road in Wolverhampton, was also given a restraining order against the victim and ordered to take an extended driving re-test following the incident in September last year.

He entered a house in Brewood on September 12 armed with a stick, a brick and a knife and then threatened to kill the victim, a woman in her 70s, if she didn’t hand over the keys to her car.

Taylor held a knife to the victim’s throat, subsequently cutting her hand when she moved to defend herself, then got inside the car, a Citroen DS, and drove off, also taking £50 in cash and food from inside the home.

Staffordshire Police said efforts to locate Taylor involved officers from Staffordshire, West Midlands, West Mercia and the Central Motorway Police Group.

He was spotted the following day in Wolverhampton, and some time later he rammed a police vehicle and smashed through the gates of RAF Cosford.

The force said he tried to fight with officers when he was arrested and was brought in for questioning and charged with the offences.

Following the court result, the victim’s family said: “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Staffordshire Police and the officers from other forces involved in the arrest for bringing this case to justice.

“We are especially grateful to the initial response officers for their care in handling what was a very traumatic initial scene, and to the officer who has led the investigation throughout for their tireless support and dedication over the last 10 months.

“We also hope this sends a clear message that violent attacks in the home, particularly on vulnerable people, will continue to be dealt with harshly in Staffordshire.”