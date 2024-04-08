Candidates revealed for forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner election

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The poll, which will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, will see five candidates hoping to be elected to the post which is held for four years.

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account. They are responsible for the totality of policing. PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area. They are elected by the public to hold Chief Constables and the force to account, making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

PCCs ensure community needs are met as effectively as possible and local relationships are improving through building confidence and restoring trust. They work in partnership across a range of agencies at a local and national level to ensure there is a unified approach to preventing and reducing crime.

Telford & Wrekin Council published the statement of persons nominated and notice of poll for the election of Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Mercia police area on Wednesday.

The list shows that incumbent PCC John Paul Campion (The Conservative Party) is being challenged by four opponents for the position.

They are Henry Curteis (English Democrats), Julian DAvid Geoffrey Dean (Green), Sarah Philippa Jane Murray (Liberal Democrats), and Richard Andrew Overton (Labour and Cooperative Party).

Voters are being advised to note recent changes to the way they can vote, including new rules regarding postal and proxy voting in addition to the requirement to show photo ID when voting at polling stations.

More information regarding the Police and Crime Commissioner election is available at: telford.gov.uk/info/20107/elections/6676/police_and_crime_commissioner_elections_2024