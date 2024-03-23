Man arrested after woman has handbag stolen in early morning Wellington robbery

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a woman had her handbag stolen in Wellington.

It happened on Regent Street in Wellington at around 7.15am on Saturday and the man was arrested shortly after.

He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating the incident are asking anyone who may have been in the area, or witnessed the incident, to contact DC Lee Hathaway by emailing DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 103i of March 23, 2024."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.