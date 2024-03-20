Shropshire Star
Close

Man who stole booze, Red Bull, chocolate and meat worth more than £600 ordered to pay the money back

A prolific thief who stole more than £600 worth of meat, chocolate, Red Bull energy drinks and booze has been ordered to pay all the money back.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Callum Griffiths, aged 27, went on a stealing spree in Telford in February and March this year.

He targeted Co-op stores five times and an Asda store once. His total haul was worth £641, with theft of meat worth £245 from a Co-op store on February 25 his most lucrative shoplifting offence.

Similar stories
Most popular