Man who stole booze, Red Bull, chocolate and meat worth more than £600 ordered to pay the money back
A prolific thief who stole more than £600 worth of meat, chocolate, Red Bull energy drinks and booze has been ordered to pay all the money back.
Callum Griffiths, aged 27, went on a stealing spree in Telford in February and March this year.
He targeted Co-op stores five times and an Asda store once. His total haul was worth £641, with theft of meat worth £245 from a Co-op store on February 25 his most lucrative shoplifting offence.