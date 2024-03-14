Police arrest after reports of drug dealing near supermarket

In an update on social media Shropshire Cops said that the incident took place in Bridgnorth on Wednesday.

They said a man had been arrested and bailed as a result of a search that took place on Old Smithfield Road.

Bail conditions include not being allowed to enter Shropshire.

An update from the police said: "On Wednesday, March 13, a report was made to police stating that a possible drug deal was taking place in the vicinity of Sainsbury's car park, Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth.

"PC Loftus attended the location and detained a male on Old Smithfield Road, for the purpose of a section 23 misuse of drugs search."

The update added: "The male has since been bailed whilst investigative work continues, with conditions for him not to enter Shropshire."