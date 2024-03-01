Man faces six charges over burglaries and thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Iain Martin, 31, of Vernon Road, Birmingham, faces counts which include burglary, attempted burglar, and the theft of two motor vehicles.

These relate to incidents in Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury on February 10.

Martin is also charged with going equipped to commit a burglary following an incident in Worcester in February.

He was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday.