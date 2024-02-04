Man who spent £80k inheritance on class A drugs jailed after police find crack and heroin

Paul Bryant, 62, was arrested after police raided his property at Pimley Manor on Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, at 6am on November 29 last year.

Bryant appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence on Friday, after pleading guilty to two charges – possession of both crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply.

John Oates, prosecuting, told the court that officers had found scales in the defendant's bedroom.

They then discovered a small safe hidden in a wardrobe, but Bryant told them he did not have the keys to open it.

Officers used a crowbar to open the safe and and found 17 prepared packages of drugs – 12 of heroin and five of crack cocaine.