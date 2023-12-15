Jailed: Telford man who told ex 'I'll slit your throat' found with knife after street row
A man who was caught with a knife after being arrested for rowing in the street told his ex-partner “I’ll kill you ... I’ll slit your throat!”
Craig Childe, aged 35, was detained by police at the disturbance in Telford.
And when he was searched he was found to be in possession of a craft knife.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how officers were called to Turreff Avenue in Donnington – the street where Childe lives – on October 3 this year.