Police appeal for information on break-in at border pub

The George and Dragon Inn in Knighton. Photo: Google

The burglary at the George and Dragon in Broad Street, Knighton, happened in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.