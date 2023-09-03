Police appeal for information on break-in at border pub

Powys police are investigating a burglary at a pub on the Shropshire/Wales border.

The George and Dragon Inn in Knighton. Photo: Google
The burglary at the George and Dragon in Broad Street, Knighton, happened in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: 23000815358.

