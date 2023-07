Ashley Harris appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video link

Ashley Harris appeared via video link at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old of Armstrong Close, Telford, is accused of killing 41-year-old Anthony Wootton who died after being found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside, Telford, at around 6.30am on Monday, July 17.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Harris spoke only to confirm his name.