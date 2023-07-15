Driver had almost eight times legal limit for cocaine in his system when stopped

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Police found Daniel O'Driscoll had 78 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood, more than seven times the legal limit of 10 micgrams, when he was driving a Ford Fiesta on Salop Road, Welshpool, on March 26.

Appearing at the town's magistrates court on Tuesday, the 43-year-old admitted driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

O'Driscoll, of Oldford Rise, Welshpool, was given a 12-month road ban and fined £120.