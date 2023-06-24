Telford van driver accused of killing pensioner in crash

Telford Magistrates Court

Justin Jones was at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (20), where he faced one count of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Susan Beech was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra on December 16 last year when it collided with a Renault Master van on Halesfield 1.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the 73-year-old died at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

Jones, of Barkers Court, Madeley, is due to enter a plea at Telford Magistrates Court in August.