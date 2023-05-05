Drug-dealer driver gets life for the murder of Rebecca Steer in Oswestry

Murderer Stephen McHugh. Photo: West Mercia Police

McHugh was convicted on Thursday of murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, after jurors heard the 28-year-old drove onto a footpath less than five minutes after snorting cocaine.

Rebecca Steer, 22, from Llanymynech, died after she was hit by McHugh's car outside a takeaway in Willow Street in Oswestry in the early hours of October 9 last year.

Flowers laid in memory of Rebecca Steer, inset, who died in Willow Street, Oswestry

McHugh, 28, was found guilty on Thursday of her murder and attempted grevious bodily harm of Kyle Roberts, who was injured in the town centre incident outside the Grill Out takeaway, following a two-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

The court had heard how McHugh had "used his car as a weapon" to drive into the group, following an earlier altercation.

Passing sentence on Friday, Mr Justice Andrew Baker said McHugh, originally from Fazakerley in Liverpool, had reacted to verbal abuse directed at his erratic driving by treating pedestrians "like they were human skittles".

Willow Street, the scene of the killing

Describing the murder of Ms Steer as an outrage, the judge told McHugh: "It could so easily have been much worse for the general group on the pavement.

"For Becky Steer, as everyone in court knows, it could not have been worse."