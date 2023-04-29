Long road ban for drink driver caught over triple the limit on A49 near Shrewsbury

Daniel Jones was over three times the drink drive limit when he provided a breath test. Stock photo

Daniel Jones was stopped on the A49 at Hadnall, just north of Shrewsbury, on February 16 this year while at the wheel of a Vauxhall Mokka.

A breath test recorded that Jones had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 37-year-old, of Werrington Road, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted drink-driving.

Jones was given a 48-month driving ban and a 12-month community order.