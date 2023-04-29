Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Long road ban for drink driver caught over triple the limit on A49 near Shrewsbury

By David StubbingsShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A man has been banned from the road for four years after being caught at over three times the drink-drive limit.

Daniel Jones was over three times the drink drive limit when he provided a breath test. Stock photo
Daniel Jones was over three times the drink drive limit when he provided a breath test. Stock photo

Daniel Jones was stopped on the A49 at Hadnall, just north of Shrewsbury, on February 16 this year while at the wheel of a Vauxhall Mokka.

A breath test recorded that Jones had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 37-year-old, of Werrington Road, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted drink-driving.

Jones was given a 48-month driving ban and a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News