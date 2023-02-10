Nicholas Smith, aged 36, stole chocolates worth £17.80 from Tesco Express near Wellington on January 24 this year.

He followed that up by stealing four bottles of Jack Daniels worth £79.80 from B&M at the Forge Retail Park near Telford town centre on January 29.

On both occasions, Smith was breaching a criminal behaviour order which was put in force in May 2019, banning him from the stores.

Smith, of Ley Brook, Oakengates, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.