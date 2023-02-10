Notification Settings

Serial Telford thief ignored banning order to steal chocolates and whiskey

By Nick Humphreys

A serial thief who ignored a banning order to steal chocolates and bottles of whiskey will face sentence at crown court.

Nicholas Smith, aged 36, stole chocolates worth £17.80 from Tesco Express near Wellington on January 24 this year.

He followed that up by stealing four bottles of Jack Daniels worth £79.80 from B&M at the Forge Retail Park near Telford town centre on January 29.

On both occasions, Smith was breaching a criminal behaviour order which was put in force in May 2019, banning him from the stores.

Smith, of Ley Brook, Oakengates, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 10. Smith was granted bail.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

