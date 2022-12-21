Sacked PC 'let the public down' with 'flirtatious messages' says police chief

PC Andrew Hope communicated with two women using his force-issue mobile phone

West Mercia PC Andrew Hope, who was based in Telford, was sacked for gross misconduct following a hearing after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The investigation found that PC Hope had communicated with the women, both of whom he met while carrying out police work, using his force-issue mobile phone.

One of the women was a domestic violence victim, and the other was the victim of an assault, with the actions taking place in July 2019, and then February and March 2021.

The misconduct hearing found that PC Hope breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and duties and responsibilities.

He was dismissed without notice – although the outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.

West Mercia Police's Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Alex Murray, said they would look to remove any officers who engage in similar actions.

It comes after another former West Mercia Police officer, Rhett Wilson, was found guilty at trial earlier this month of perverting the course of justice.

Wilson, 27, who had been based in Shrewsbury, had already pleaded guilty to three charges of police corruption

Wilson had messaged victims of crime he had been sent to help in an effort to strike up sexual relationships.

He is due to be sentenced for the offences in January.

Referring to PC Hope's dismissal, DCC Murray said: "PC Hope’s actions are not acceptable and will never be tolerated in West Mercia Police. We always strive for the highest standards and seek to remove any officers from the force who engage in this type of behaviour.

“When someone calls the police they need to be assured that they will receive the most professional service. The actions of this officer have not only let the public down, but also the vast majority of officers who work across the force serving victims and bringing offenders to justice.”