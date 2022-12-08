Former police officer guilty of perverting the course of justice

Former police officer found guilty of perverting the course of justice

Rhett Wilson, a former West Mercia Police officer, who had at one stage been based in Shrewsbury, has been on trial at Worcester Crown Court this week.

He had denied perverting the course of justice but was convicted by a jury.

Wilson, who resigned from the force in July 2020, had previously pleaded guilty to three police corruption charges.

He will be sentenced on Friday, January 20.

The charges relate to Wilson contacting three women, who he had been called to help, in an attempt to start sexual relationships.

West Mercia Police's Professional Standards Department had carried out an internal investigation after information that Wilson was abusing his position for sexual gain.

The offences took place from December 2019 and March 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said the behaviour carried out by Wilson would not be tolerated, with action to be taken against any officer found to have abused their position.

He said: "This is corruption plain and simple. Rhett Wilson abused his position to start relationships; something police officers should never do. There is no place for this behaviour in West Mercia Police or any other force. It will not be tolerated and we will take immediate action against any officer who abuses their power."

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).