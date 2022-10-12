Notification Settings

Man, 27, charged with murdering Rebecca Steer in Oswestry

By Sue AustinPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged with murdering 22-year-old Rebecca Steer, who died after she was hit by a car in Oswestry.

Rebecca Steer, 22, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry


Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Oswestry, has been charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

He was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an incident on Willow Street in the early hours of Sunday during which Rebecca died.

West Mercia Police say a 28-year-old man from Oswestry also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

Earlier this week two men, aged 31 and 46, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on bail.

Rebecca died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street at around 2.50am on Sunday.

A second pedestrian, who was seriously injured, was released from hospital on Monday.

Rebecca was a student at Liverpool John Moores University, where she was studying criminal justice, and hoped to join the police .

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

