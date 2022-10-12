Bryan Torskyj with Becky Steer

Flowers have been left in Willow Street, the scene of the tragedy in the early hours of Sunday, in memory of Rebecca Steer, who was known as Becky.

One friend, Bryan Torskyj, said there could not have been a nicer person and said everyone in the community was in shock.

The two, who met as teenagers, dated for a time and holidayed in Turkey.

"I was at North Shropshire College and Becky was at sixth form in Llanfyllin and a group of us were mates," he said.

"She was a lovely person, nothing was too much trouble for her and she would help anyone.

"She was the life and soul of the party but she was also very intelligent. You could have a really good conversation with Becky and she had real aspirations for the future. Now those are never going to happen. She never even got to finish uni."

Bryan, from Oswestry, said Becky loved Turkey and spent some time working there after college and before university.

"We had a brilliant holiday. We went go-carting and buggying. Becky really enjoyed travelling and loved Turkey because of the people out there.

"I can't believe that she lived in Turkey by herself, then went to university in a city, yet it's Oswestry, the one place where you think you are going to be safe, where she loses her life."

He said memories of Becky would stay with him forever.

"She was a big Liverpool fan and she got tickets to see Liverpool and Real Madrid on a big screen at Anfield.

"I am a Man United fan, but I went along and we had such a great time. I will always remember that day - she was such a big part of my life."

"I was only speaking to her on Friday - it doesn't feel real."

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the 22-year-old's murder.

Stephen McHugh appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court via video link from Telford Police Station shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.

McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Oswestry, was told he faces charges of murdering Rebecca Steer between 2.50am and 3am at Oswestry on October 9, and of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to Kyle Roberts.

The court later heard that McHugh also faces charges of failing to stop after a road traffic accident, and using a motor vehicle on a public road without third-party insurance.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing, and McHugh was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

West Mercia Police say a 28-year-old man from Oswestry also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

Earlier this week two men, aged 31 and 46, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on bail.

Rebecca died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street at around 2.50am on Sunday.