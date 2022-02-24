Police say arson attack on Tommy Robinson's car 'was isolated incident' as man arrested over separate blaze

There has been a series of arson attacks on cars in Telford, including this one in Muxton

Officers have also now made their first arrest after a number of deliberate car fires in Telford since the start of the year. The suspect was detained in connection with one of the most recent offences.

Far-right activist Mr Robinson's car was set on fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in January.

The latest fire involved a BMW 3 series outside a home at Tern Way in Wellington at around 3am on Tuesday.

Police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Cashion said officers are reviewing whether other car fires over the past two months are linked.

Officers have also appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.

He said: “We understand there has been concern around the number of car fires in Telford and I would like to offer my reassurance to the local community that we are investigating each of these incidents and reviewing whether or not they are linked.

“However, what we do know is that a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington in January is believed to be an isolated incident, and not linked to any other car fires in the town.”

At the beginning of the year six cars were torched in 10 days in Telford and attacks have continued since.

Anyone with information in relation to cars fires is asked to contact West Mercia Police by visiting the 'Tell Us About' section at westmercia.police.uk