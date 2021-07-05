Telford man, 36, jailed for raping teenager

Shrewsbury Crown Court

James Ratcliffe had pleaded not guilty to an offence of rape a woman 16 years of age in Oxford Street, Oakengates, on November 24, 2018.

But following a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court last monthhe was convicted of the crime by a jury.

Reading the victim's impact statement aloud prosecuting barrister Mr Nicholas Tatlow said: "She says she will never been the same and a year later she was struggling. Prior to the incident she was a bubbly person who has loved socialising and loved going out with her friends.

"Now she barely recognises herself and often feels isolated. She hasn't set foot in Oakengates since then and doesn't feet comfortable going out alone. Her mental health declined soon after the rape and she became depressed and has been on medication.

"She speaks of dropping out of college. She speaks of the comfort she gets from her part time work and of slowly rebuilding her confidence.

"The events of the night were now part of her, in terms of the location and the fact that the defendant by his own admission was under the influence of alcohol."

Mitigating barrister Mr Paul Smith said: "A custodial sentence we'll have to concede is inevitable."

The 36-year-old, of Shawfield Close, in Sutton Hill, was imprisoned for five years. He must serve half the term before being released on licence.