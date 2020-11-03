Delays over non-emergency calls as West Mercia Police control room hit by virus

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones says the control room is experiencing high levels of demand and the police force must prioritise 999 calls.

People are being urged to report non-emergency matters, such as anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and Covid-19 breaches, online at westmercia.police.uk

ACC Jones: “As with everyone, our staff are not immune to coronavirus and its consequences.

"We currently have a number of staff from our control room self-isolating and we are experiencing high levels of demand.

"As a result, there may be a delay in answering calls to 101 (our non-emergency number) as we prioritise 999 emergency calls.

"We are therefore asking for the public’s help in reducing 101 calls by reporting non-emergency matters online, via our website, wherever possible.

“We have a dedicated team triaging all online reports and they are serviced in the exact same way as they would be if made via 101.

"The 999 service continues as usual.

“We are prepared for a proportion of our workforce becoming ill or self-isolating and are taking precautions to minimise the spread of infection within the organisation.

"Robust contingency plans have been prepared to ensure that, no matter what, we are able to carry on providing critical policing services to all of our communities across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire."

She said the police force is currently working with Public Health England to ensure that it has all the right measures in place to protect its staff and to reduce the need for people to self-isolate.