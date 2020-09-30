Twelve fined for breaking Covid laws at Telford house gathering

A member of the public called police on Sunday about a possible breach of the rule of six in regards to a social gathering at the house.

Officers attended the property and found more than six people in attendance, and 12 adults were issued with a fixed penalty notice as a result.

Telford's police commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said a small number of people were continuing to flout the rules.

Superintendent Baker said: “We know the vast majority of people are adhering to the new Covid-19 legislation and the rule of six and are acting incredibly responsibly.

“Unfortunately though there is a very small minority, and it is only a small minority, who are breaking the laws and where there are clear breaches we will take a robust approach to enforcement.

“I know the regulations are having an impact on all of our lives but it really is important we all do our bit to stop the spread and help save lives.”

The latest set of rules surrounding coronavirus introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw the fine for breaking the rule of six double from £100 to £200 for a first time offence.