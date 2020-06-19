Shropshire rogue trader jailed after breaching court order for sixth time

Shane Warner was issued a court behavioural order in 2016 after he conned a vulnerable woman in her 80s out of more than £30,000 by convincing her to pay for odd jobs and gardening work on her home that was never carried out.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard yesterday how the 27-year-old breached the order for a sixth time in April this year.

Andrew Holland, prosecuting, said Warner had shown a "complete lack of compliance" with the court.

Mr Holland said: "On April 21 an off-duty police officer identified the defendant walking along the road.

"The officer at the time was aware of the order."

The court heard how Warner, of Higher Prees Heath caravan site, approached an address before asking a woman if she would like gardening work done.

Mr Holland added: "She confirmed the male walked down the driveway cold-calling for work."

Kevin Jones, mitigating, said Warner was expecting the birth of his first child imminently and had worked at the property before.

Mr Jones said: "Mr Warner is a vulnerable person who's had educational problems.

"He was out on a run and saw the hedge was overgrown and wanted to raise some money in preparation for the baby."

Judge Anthony Lowe, sentencing, said it was "inappropriate" to suspend Warner's sentence due to the continuous breaches.

Mr Lowe said: "Shane Warner you have a very poor record.

"You were given a criminal behaviour order in 2016 and you have now breached it no less than six times."

Warner was sentenced to seven months in prison, to serve half.

He pleaded guilty to breaching his order for a sixth time at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on April 23 this year.