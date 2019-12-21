'Infuriating': Third Severn Hospice shop break-in in two weeks in Telford area

Severn Hospice, which cares for patients living with incurable illnesses and their families in Shropshire and Mid Wales, believes its High Street shops are being specifically targeted after the latest break-in at its Wellington branch.

Burglars smashed their way in through the front door of the shop in Market Square overnight on Thursday and took a small quantity of cash from the safe.

The charity’s Lawley shop was attacked on Monday night and its Shifnal premises the Monday before that.

Retail manager Ross Henderson said: “It’s just so disheartening for everyone here, not just those in the shops affected. The cost of putting right the damage they’ve caused – fixing things and missing trading hours – is way more than anything they’re getting away with. It’s just infuriating.

“The shops team, which includes volunteers, work so hard to raise money and are so well supported by everyone with donations and purchases, and all of that is just taken away whenever something like this happens."

Anyone with any information about any of the burglaries is asked to contact the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org