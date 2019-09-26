Thomas Cook scam warning from Telford council and police

The warning has come just days after the holiday airline collapsed leaving thousands of customers out of pocket.

Telford & Wrekin Council said in a statement: "Some local authorities are reporting of residents receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be from Thomas Cook.

"The caller advises that they are calling to refund their holiday payment, and that to do so they require the recipient’s bank card details, including the three-digit card security code.

"This is a scam. No Thomas Cook employee will be calling those affected by the company collapse. Refunds will not start being processed until September 30."

West Midlands Police is also warning residents not to be taken in by such cold calls.

Anyone in need of consumer advice relating to holidays or flights booked with Thomas Cook should contact Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.